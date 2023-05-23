Garden for spinal injury patients wins Best Show Garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Garden for spinal injury patients wins Best Show Garden at Chelsea Flower Show

By Press Association
Designers Hugo Bugg and Charlotte Harris in Horatio’s Garden (James Manning/PA)
An “adaptive garden” suitable for disabled patients with spinal injuries has won the Best Show Garden award at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Leading visitors past cairns and a water feature set at a wheelchair-user’s eye level is a cement-free terrazzo-style path, without any bumps or gradient.

Designers Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg built the garden for Horatio’s Garden charity, which creates natural landscapes outside NHS spinal injury centres.

The garden will go to one such centre in Sheffield after the Chelsea show and will be made eight times larger.

Ms Harris said: “If you’ve had a spinal injury you’re often in bed in a ward for many months at a time, and if you think about what you’re looking at, it’s usually a very unattractive hospital ceiling.

“Everywhere inside the hospital is sterile, bleeps and buttons, wiped clean, and actually getting people out, looking at canopies, thinking about the garden from different levels, whether it’s a bit lower or looking up.

“There are different level windows in the garden room, the planting has been designed, and the height of the water table has been designed, specifically with that in mind.”

The garden room is made with natural materials like timber and sequoia shingles to be as far removed from a hospital ward as possible.

The walls are covered with 1,200 thumbprints of everyone who was involved in the garden’s creation, from patients to NHS staff to RHS judges.

Large wheeled plant plots slide along the perfectly-smooth and flat path, designed to accommodate positioning beds or chairs in areas that patients like to be.

Ms Harris said: “It’s not only patient friendly but it’s environmentally friendly. This is cement-free, so just this amount of paving has saved the equivalent carbon of three return flights to New York.”

Creating nature-friendly gardens was a theme among other gardeners and growers, with the Royal Entomological Society garden focusing on the role of insects and many designers including drought-resistant plants as well as wildflowers native to the UK.

Lindum Wildflower Turf won the Sustainable Garden Product of the Year with its piece of seed-planted turf that can be bought and delivered to home gardens to provide benefits for pollinators.

Agapanthus black jack won Plant of the Year, itself a drought-resistant plant once established, which originates from South Africa and has black and purple flowers.

Other winners include the Centrepoint Garden for the Best Construction Award, the National Brain Appeal’s Rare Space for the Best Sanctuary Garden, Feels Like Home for the Best Balcony & Container Garden and the Talitha Arts Garden for the Best All About Plants Garden.

Ms Harris said: “The great thing about gardening is we relinquish control, that is what gardeners love, that’s what is in our DNA, we don’t try and fight nature, we work with it. And sometimes that’s just taking a very light touch with it.

“I think it’s been a great show. The range of ideas and different gardens and the quality of those has been exceptional. It has been a vintage year.

“Someone said that everyone on Main Avenue has had a gold medal at some point.”

