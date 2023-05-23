Octopus Group launches new money-focused brand

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Octopus Group has announced the launch of a new money-focused brand, which will partner with UK employers to provide budgeting support through workplaces.

The group said Octopus Money is the company’s second flagship consumer brand, alongside Octopus Energy.

People will be able to receive ongoing one-to-one support, as well as personalised investment and pensions advice, Octopus Group said.

The brand will focus primarily on providing services through UK employers, the group said.

Simon Rogerson, founder and CEO of Octopus Group, said: “Like eating healthily or working out, people want to be good with money.”

Octopus Group will invest £50 million to help grow the new business.