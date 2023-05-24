Supermarket Lidl announces third pay increase in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supermarket Lidl announces third pay increase in a year

By Press Association
A view of a sign for a Lidl supermarket in Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A view of a sign for a Lidl supermarket in Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Supermarket chain Lidl has announced its third pay increase in a year, affecting all of its 24,500 hourly-paid workers.

Store and warehouse staff working outside the M25 will see hourly pay increase to £11.40 from £11.00, rising to £12.30 with length of service.

Hourly pay for those inside the M25 will increase to £12.85 from £11.95, rising to £13.15.

Lidl said the move represented an overall investment of £8 million and a total investment of over £60 million into staff pay in the past year.

Chief executive Ryan McDonnell said: “These new rates of pay will ensure that Lidl maintains its position as the UK’s highest-paying supermarket.

“Our people are at the core of everything we do, and this investment recognises the hard work and contribution they make in serving communities across the country every day.”

Lidl recently announced it was looking to recruit more than 1,500 warehouse workers across its regional distribution network.

Stephanie Rogers, chief human resources officer at Lidl GB, added: “Back in 2015, Lidl GB became the first supermarket to pay the voluntary Living Wage.

“This marked a fundamental change within the industry and continues to set the bar for other supermarkets.

“Over the last seven years, we’ve continued to uphold our commitment to ensuring that those working at Lidl GB receive a pay rate that not only recognises their hard work, but also aligns with rising living costs.”

The latest pay increase is due to come in from September.

