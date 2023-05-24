BT given thumbs up by Ofcom to roll out new wholesale broadband pricing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BT given thumbs up by Ofcom to roll out new wholesale broadband pricing

By Press Association
BT’s network arm Openreach runs the UK’s only national broadband network (PA)
BT has been given the all-clear to roll out its discounted wholesale full-fibre offer to broadband providers after the telecoms watchdog found the proposals were not anti-competitive.

BT’s network arm Openreach, which runs the UK’s only national broadband network, put forward plans for a pricing deal that would give lower prices to wholesale customers, such as Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone.

But this was only if they agreed to use mainly Openreach’s full-fibre products for new orders instead of its legacy copper products.

The plans – called Equinox 2 – were criticised by BT’s competitors, such as Virgin Media O2.

An Ofcom spokesman said: “Our overriding objective is to bring better broadband to people across the UK, by promoting competitive investment in high-speed networks and making sure there’s a level playing field for all companies.

“With this in mind, and based on the evidence available to us, we don’t consider Openreach’s new pricing discounts to be anti-competitive.”

It said it had taken into account the impact of the pricing plans on consumers, rival broadband providers and so-called altnets – which are new fibre builders.

Ofcom added that by not blocking the plans, BT is able to “engage in network-based competition, without compromising our objective of promoting investment in gigabit-capable networks”.

Openreach has also pledged not to change its pricing under the plans until at least March 31 2026, according to Ofcom.

Katie Milligan, chief commercial officer at Openreach, said: “This is good news for customers as it means lower prices and long-term certainty – encouraging the switch to faster, more reliable broadband connections.

“It’s also good news for the UK, as it supports our continued multibillion-pound investment in upgrading the country’s broadband infrastructure.”

But the pricing deal has raised concerns among some rivals about Openreach’s move to discuss and develop discounts with retail providers.

“Having carefully assessed information from providers and altnets, we do not have concerns that warrant further investigation at this time,” Ofcom said.

Ofcom had delayed its final decision that was due in March, which put back Openreach’s plans to launch the new pricing structure on April 1.

Ofcom said at the time of postponing the decision that it was concerned by remarks made in a newspaper report by BT boss Philip Jansen that its Openreach fibre rollout would “end in tears” for rivals, and that it needed more time to take into account responses to its probe.

