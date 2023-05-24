Deliveroo riders protest against pay and ‘deteriorating’ job conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deliveroo riders protest against pay and ‘deteriorating’ job conditions

By Press Association
Deliveroo riders gather outside 100 Bishopsgate, London, to protest against the company’s working conditions and low pay (Flora Bowen/PA)
Riders for Deliveroo protested against “deteriorating” working conditions and low pay as the takeaway delivery giant’s shareholders met in London.

Outside the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) at 100 Bishopsgate in London, riders also raised frustrations with the bumper pay package of founder and chief executive Will Shu.

Demonstrators outside the venue held banners reading “Shame on Shu” and chanted: “Deliveroo, you’re no good, pay your riders like you should.”

It comes amid long-running concerns from delivery riders over their pay levels and worries related to their “independent worker” status.

Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo
Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo (Parsons Media/Deliveroo/PA)

Joe Durbidge, 31, who has worked for Deliveroo for four and a half years, told the PA news agency on Wednesday he has worked 50-hour weeks and been paid around as little as £2.90 per delivery.

“Conditions are deteriorating constantly but my fees have never gone up since I started,” he said.

“Nobody’s satisfied with the job. It’s crazy.

“It’s very hard work, it takes a lot out of you and it’s hard to make a living.

“It’s very physical, it’s very mental because you’re just constantly trying to work. Everyone’s pushing themselves 1,000 miles an hour.”

Another rider, father-of-two Carlos Gomes, 41, said he works more than 12 hours a day for Deliveroo, Uber and Stuart.

Mr Gomes told the PA news agency: “It’s hard to make enough money. If you want more than £100, it’s 14 hours a day.

“The salary is bad, we need to claim benefits, with our two boys, who are eight and three. It’s no money.”

Campaigners at ShareAction and IWGB (Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain) also co-ordinated so riders could confront bosses at Deliveroo inside the company’s AGM.

It comes a month after the IWGB launched a challenge at the Supreme Court in a bid to secure collective bargaining rights for the firm’s couriers.

Last year, Deliveroo formed a partnership with the GMB union but faced criticism from the IWGB.

Riders also criticised the pay deal for bosses at the company, with founder and chief executive officer Will Shu receiving a £600,000 salary for the past year – and total pay package worth £625,000 – despite the company posting a £245.6 million loss for 2022.

Ahead of the AGM, a Deliveroo spokeswoman said: “Deliveroo offers riders flexible work, attractive earning opportunities and security while they work. We see thousands of applications from people wanting to be riders each week, high satisfaction rates and very strong retention rates of those who sign up.

“We work closely with riders to make sure the work we offer reflects what they tell us they value.”

