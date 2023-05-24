FTSE hits two-month low amid worries over US debt ceiling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE hits two-month low amid worries over US debt ceiling

By Press Association
Shares in London dropped to a two-month low on Wednesday (John Walton/PA
Shares in London dropped to a two-month low on Wednesday (John Walton/PA

London’s FTSE 100 index fished at its lowest point in around two months on Wednesday as concerns over the US debt ceiling negotiations continued to weigh on global sentiment.

The 1.8% fall that the index registered during the day was part of a wider global sell-off which hit markets on both sides of the Atlantic.

By the end of the day the FTSE had settled at 7,627.1, 135.85 points lower, after briefly hitting a low of 7,590.24 points earlier in the day.

“If concerns about the global outlook weren’t sufficient with the China recovery story looking increasingly flaky, we now have the increasingly loud sound of the debt ceiling deadline clock, and the continuing impasse between US policymakers finally attracting the attention of financial markets,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“The modest declines of the last two days have accelerated today, with sharp falls across the board, as sentiment continues to deteriorate, raising the question as to whether this is the beginning of a market puke that gets US lawmakers’ attention and generates the urgency required to preserve the fiscal integrity of the US government.”

In Europe, Paris’s Cac 40 closed down 1.9% while the Dax in Germany fell by 1.7%.

As markets were closing in the US, the Wall Street indexes were also down, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones dropping 0.7%.

On currency markets, the pound fell by around 0.4% to 1.237 dollars and by 0.2% to 1.15 euros.

In company news, shares in Marks & Spencer soared by 12.7% after the company said it had managed to increase sales despite pressure on households across the country.

Profits were also higher than expected, the company announced on Wednesday morning, pushing shares to their highest in a year.

It was evidence, bosses said, that the company’s turnaround plan is working as intended. The plan has seen dozens of big shops shut.

Meanwhile, shares in Aviva plunged by 5.4%. It came as an activist investor, Cevian Capital, announced that it had sold nearly its entire stake in the insurance giant

Cevian’s ownership had peaked at around 6.5%, or 150 million shares, in October last year. On Wednesday it revealed that it only had 60,000 shares left.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Intertek, up 141p to 4,333p, Ocado, up 9.2p to 411.8p, SSE, up 30.5p to 1,900p, Fresnillo, up 5.2p to 661.2p, and Airtel Africa, up 0.4p to 117.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Prudential, down 69.5p to 1,101.5p, Aviva, down 24.9p to 398.9p, Persimmon, down 71.0p to 1,215p, Phoenix Group, down 26.6p to 555p, and Taylor Wimpey, down 5.6p to 117.5p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks