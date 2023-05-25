Cineworld expects to exit bankruptcy in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Cineworld expects to exit bankruptcy in July

By Press Association
A Cineworld cinema in Northampton, as the cinema chain looks to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy (Mike Egerton/PA)
A Cineworld cinema in Northampton, as the cinema chain looks to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cineworld has said it expects to exit bankruptcy protection in July as the troubled cinema chain secured further backing from lenders for its restructuring plan.

The world’s second largest cinema chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US last year after being weighed down by its mammoth debts and weaker-than-hoped audience numbers.

On Thursday, the firm revealed it now has support from lenders controlling around 99% of its legacy lending facilities and at least 69% of its outstanding debts for its overhaul plan.

Cineworld, which also owns the Picturehouse brand, is moving forward with plans to restructure its roughly five billion US dollars (£4 billion) debt pile to allow it to exit bankruptcy.

Cineworld closures
The Gate cinema in Notting Hill, London. Cineworld also runs the Picturehouse chain in the UK (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Filing for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy means a company intends to reorganise its debts and assets to have a fresh start, while remaining in business.

In the fresh update, the company stressed that it is continuing to run its venues “as usual without interruption”.

“Cineworld and its brands around the world, including Regal, Cinema City, Picturehouse and Planet, are continuing to welcome customers to cinemas as usual,” it added.

“The group continues to honour the terms of all existing customer membership programmes, including Regal Unlimited and Regal Crown Club in the United States and Cineworld Unlimited in the UK.”

The restructuring plan is set to wipe out shareholders in the cinema chain in order to support its lenders and creditors.

Its shares have already plummeted by almost 99% over the past five years, after being hit hard by the pandemic which forced it to close some of its cinemas.

Last month, the group also scrapped plans to sell its businesses outside the UK, US and Ireland after potential bidders failed to meet the value desired by Cineworld’s lenders.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks