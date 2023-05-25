Cost pressures starting to ease, says pub group Young’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cost pressures starting to ease, says pub group Young’s

By Press Association
Pub chain Young’s has revealed a rise in sales (Young’s/PA)
The boss of pub group Young’s has said some of the cost inflation weighing on the sector, such as soaring food prices, is “starting to ease” as it hailed positive sales.

The business, which runs 227 pubs, said sales rose by almost a fifth over the year to April 3 and have remained buoyant in recent weeks.

Young’s told shareholders that managed like-for-like sales have risen by 4.8% since the start of April as it saw a “well-timed Easter and bank holiday sunshine” offset the impact of a wetter start to spring.

Nevertheless, it reported “minimal upside” from the additional bank holiday for the King’s coronation.

Young’s said it continues to face “challenging times” as a result of high inflation and the resumption of train strikes.

However, it provided an upbeat tone for the rest of the financial year, highlighting the Rugby World Cup as an opportunity to boost sales.

Simon Dodd, chief executive of Young’s, said: “It’s been a good start to the new financial year with sunny weather over Easter and the early May bank holiday.

“There is also huge excitement for the Rugby World Cup later this year.”

It came as the group revealed that revenues rose by 19.4% to 368.9 million for the year to April, although pre-tax profits dipped by 14% to £36.2 million, driven by property revaluations.

Mr Dodd added: “Our performance last year was even more impressive given the cost headwinds facing the industry, and we are encouraged that some of these pressures are starting to ease.”

The boss told the PA news agency that it had witnessed a particular easing in food prices.

“We have seen food cost inflation at around 12% but that is definitely softening and we are hoping that will come down to single digits in the next six months,” he said.

Analysts from Stifel said: “Profit before tax has surpassed the previous peak, putting Young’s in stark contrast to pub peers still 30-60% behind their pre-pandemic profit base.

“Current trading is solid and consensus expectations for full-year 2023/24 profit before tax look well set at this stage.”

