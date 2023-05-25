Bulb administration to cost £60m, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bulb administration to cost £60m, MPs told

By Press Association
Bulb collapsed into administration in 2021 (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Bulb collapsed into administration in 2021 (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The cost of running the administration of collapsed energy supplier Bulb will land at around £60 million, MPs have been told.

Administrator Teneo said that its fees, those charged by its lawyers and by the company that it hired to find a new buyer for Bulb, will by around £10 million higher than had been the case up to the end of January when the National Audit Office reported.

“At the time with the NAO report, the costs for the special administrator, for the special administrator’s legal advisors, and for Lazard totalled £49.9 million pounds at the end of January,” Teneo’s Matt Cowlishaw told MPs on the Public Accounts Committee.

“In terms of thinking forward of what needs to be completed before the final exit of the special administration, we expect those costs to increase to around £60 million.”

Jeremy Pocklington, the permanent secretary at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said that the fees were not unreasonable.

“We scrutinised their fees carefully … and they have an obligation to the court to ensure their fees are fair and reasonable, and the court has also put in place a process to scrutinise those,” he told MPs.

“So I don’t think we think the fees here are somehow untoward.”

He added that the Government had been granted a discount to the commercial rate.

This will be part of the overall cost of Bulb’s collapse, which is expected to heap a total of £246 million onto either energy bills, or be paid by the Government.

Bulb collapsed into administration in the autumn of 2021. It was one of many suppliers to fail in a tricky time when wholesale gas prices were soaring.

The others were dealt with through other processes, but Bulb was just too big, with 1.6 million customers at the time of its collapse.

Experts worried that if another company had to take on all those customers, it could destabilise that company and create a domino effect.

But the Government is also expected to make a profit from the deal, as Octopus Energy – which has now bought Bulb – will return around £2.8 billion to the Treasury by either September next year or the year after.

As the new energy price cap was announced on Thursday, Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley said that new suppliers could enter a difficult market, replacing some of those that disappeared almost two years ago.

“We’re absolutely expecting there to be new entrants,” he said.

He added: “We do believe it’s possible – not certain but possible – in the second half of this year, that we begin to see new fixed tariffs or different kinds of deals re-enter the market,

“Now most customers who can are on the price cap tariff today, but in the second half of the year we may well see companies competing once more.”

Mr Brearley said: “We are seeing licence applications come into Ofgem and, of course, subject to the financial part of that – to make sure that they’re robust enough to manage – then we’d welcome them.”

