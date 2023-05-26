Asos secures £75m fundraising to support turnaround plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asos secures £75m fundraising to support turnaround plan

By Press Association
Asos has secured £75 million in funding through an equity raise (Asos/PA)
Fast fashion firm Asos has raised £75 million to support its turnaround plan.

The group revealed plans on Thursday evening to raise funds in order to strengthen its balance sheet.

The online retail business confirmed on Friday that it has completed a share placing, with 17.9 million shares at 418.1p each to secure the cash injection.

It comes after Asos earlier this month revealed losses of more than £290 million for the half-year to February, as it booked costs from restructuring efforts and lower sales as customer spending comes under pressure.

Asos said the fresh funding will be used for its turnaround plan, which will include shaking up the company’s approach to buying and merchandising, and giving the firm more financial headroom.

Asos told investors it has entered into a £200 million senior term loan and a £75 million revolving facility with specialist lender Bantry Bay Capital through to April 2026.

The new credit lines will replace its existing £350 million facility which was due to expire next year.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “The fast fashion online retailer hopes this can create a solid base for the company’s recovery.

“However, with the company paying high rates of interest on its newly agreed debt, much of the money raised from shareholders will almost immediately be going out the door on servicing its borrowings.

“The danger is Asos hasn’t raised enough this time round, either through choice or necessity, and it will have to dig out the begging bowl again before too long.”

Shares initially opened higher after the update but swung lower after analysts digested the update.

