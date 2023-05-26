Supercar tycoon denies withholding info from fraud probe into car leasing firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supercar tycoon denies withholding info from fraud probe into car leasing firm

By Press Association
Tom Hartley appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Nick Ansell/PA)
Tom Hartley appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Nick Ansell/PA)

A supercar tycoon is alleged to have withheld information from a fraud investigation into a car leasing company which collapsed with debts of £28 million.

Millionaire Tom Hartley, who has appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List, is described on his website as the “ultimate name in luxury, performance, and classic cars”.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a requirement of the director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which is investigating Raedex Consortium.

Raedex, which owned companies including Buy2Let Cars, PayGo Cars, Wheels4Sure and Rent2Own Cars, has been under investigation since 2021 after it went into administration.

Thousands of investors lost their savings after the company is alleged to have used their money to lease cars to people with low credit scores.

The SFO said Hartley is suspected of holding information related to a suspect in the case and had been asked to provide this four times by investigators.

Hartley, 61, who runs his company Tom Hartley Cars in Overseal, south Derbyshire, will go on trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court in October.

