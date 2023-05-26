Purplebricks gets new takeover offer after agreeing to £1 Strike sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Purplebricks gets new takeover offer after agreeing to £1 Strike sale

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Online estate agent Purplebricks has received a takeover offer from its major shareholder, a week after saying it had agreed to sell its business and assets for £1 to online rival Strike.

The troubled property firm said the new proposal came from investor Lecram Holdings, which has previously criticised the group’s leadership.

The offer is to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Purplebricks at a price of just 0.5p per share.

But the firm said it does not recommend Lecram’s offer to shareholders.

“The board does not currently consider that the proposal reflects an improvement on the proposed sale of business and assets to Strike,” Purplebricks said.

Strike, a rival online estate agent backed by Carphone Warehouse and TalkTalk founder Sir Charles Dunstone, pulled out of bidding for the whole share capital of the firm.

It instead offered a nominal £1 for its business and assets, including staff, but with plans to launch a redundancy programme which is expected to impact field agents and central support teams at Purplebricks.

There was no indication on how many roles could go.

Purplebricks share price has collapsed over the past year, losing nearly 95% of its value. In the middle of 2022 one share was worth nearly 20p. It is now worth less than 1p.

Lecram, which owns a more than 5% stake in the beleaguered firm, has criticised its leadership before for being “overly optimistic” in its prospects and not acting quick enough to make improvements and salvage value for shareholders.

It called for the removal of chairman Paul Pindar last year, and the appointment of property industry expert Harry Hill.

Lecram must make a firm offer or retract its proposal by a deadline of June 23.

Lecram said it thinks Strike’s offer is not in the best interests of shareholders and could end up with them receiving “nothing”.

A spokesman added: “Lecram has been engaged with the board of Purplebricks for nearly a year in an attempt to avert the situation that has now occurred and we believe our offer gives shareholders the certainty of cash now, rather than vague promises from a discredited board of something more somewhere down the line.”

