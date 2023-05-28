NHS trusts passed on private patient information to Facebook – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS trusts passed on private patient information to Facebook – report

By Press Association
NHS trusts have been exposed with sharing the private information of patients with Facebook, an investigation by The Observer has revealed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NHS trusts have been exposed with sharing the private information of patients with Facebook, an investigation by The Observer has revealed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

NHS trusts shared the private information of patients with Facebook, an investigation by The Observer has revealed.

A probe by the newspaper found a covert tracking tool was being used by the websites of 20 NHS trusts to collect browsing information and share it with the tech giant in a major breach of privacy.

The Meta Pixel tool passed on intimate details about patients to Facebook, including medical conditions, appointments and treatments without people’s consent.

The data obtained can be used by the social media giant’s parent company, Meta, for business purposes, including targeted advertising.

File photo dated 18/01/2023 of a general view of medical equipment on a NHS hospital ward
Many of the NHS trusts said they installed the tracking pixels to monitor recruitment or charity campaigns and were not aware that they were sending patient data to Facebook (Jeff Moore/PA)

According to The Observer, 17 of the 20 NHS trusts found to be using Meta Pixel confirmed they had pulled the tracking tool from their websites over the weekend.

Many of the trusts said they installed the tracking pixels to monitor recruitment or charity campaigns and were not aware that they were sending patient data to Facebook.

One of the trusts, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS trust, previously said in its privacy policy that “confidential personal information about your health and care… would never be used for marketing purposes without your explicit consent”.

In a statement to the Observer, the trust apologised to patients and said Meta Pixel had been “installed in relation to a recruitment campaign, and we were not aware that Meta was using this information for marketing purposes”.

A view of Facebook parent company Meta’s headquarters in Dublin
Facebook’s parent company Meta was fined £1 billion and ordered to stop transferring user data from European users to its US servers earlier this month (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Immediate action has been taken to remove it,” a spokesperson from the trust added.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is investigating.

Earlier this month, Meta was fined 1.2 billion euro (£1 billion) and ordered to stop transferring user data from European users to its US servers.

The record fine was levied by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) after a three-year probe into the social media giant.

The DPC said Meta had breached part of the European GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) rules in the way that it had moved data of Facebook users across borders.

It ordered Meta Ireland to “suspend any future transfer of personal data to the US within the period of five months” and also levied a record fine on the business “to sanction the infringement that was found to have occurred”. Meta called the fine “unjustified”.

