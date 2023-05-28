Neurodivergent people ‘being financially harmed by banks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neurodivergent people 'being financially harmed by banks'

By Press Association
A new consumer duty will set clearer and higher standards of consumer protection across financial services (Tim Goode/PA)
People with neurodivergences and mental health problems are being “financially harmed” by banks and other financial services firms, experts have said.

It comes as the pressure is mounting for British financial firms to better protect customers under new rules which could affect the majority of UK adults.

Overseen by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), a new consumer duty will set clearer and higher standards of consumer protection across financial services, coming into force from July 31.

The rules will require banks to protect people with vulnerabilities – defined as someone who is more susceptible to harm.

All customers are at risk of becoming vulnerable, the FCA said, and more so if they have characteristics of vulnerability, such as poor health, low financial resilience, or face life events such as grief or new caring responsibilities.

It also includes people with neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD, dyslexia, and autism, as well as mental health problems like depression and anxiety.

It means more than half of adults fall under the umbrella of having vulnerable characteristics.

Yet these customers are currently getting “worse outcomes and being financially harmed” from financial services providers, consultancy Newton Europe said.

Almost half of consumers who applied for a financial product online in the last year – such as a current account or credit card, or taking out an ISA – either did not or were not sure they got what they needed from the experience, Newton found in a survey of more than 3,000 people.

The vast majority of these customers facing poor outcomes have vulnerable characteristics.

Junaid Mujaver, partner at Newton, said firms often use complex financial terms and can end up causing alarm among consumers unnecessarily.

“Most customers, old and young, vulnerable and not, prefer digital channels when using financial services”, he said.

“Yet vulnerable customers are often neglected when designing mobile and website journeys, whether that’s taking out a new product or managing finances day to day.”

The same survey found that a 10th of people have entirely avoided buying a product they needed because of a lack of understanding or anxiety.

It damages a bank’s profit if a customer abandons a website or app after being frustrated by the process, or switches to a different provider instead.

The consultancy calculated that poor digital customer journeys cost financial providers nearly £35 million in revenue over a year, from some 1.4 million people estimated to have given up when they found the process difficult.

Mr Mujaver said it is “critical” that firms use tried-and-tested methods such as behavioural psychology to solve issues deterring millions of consumers.

