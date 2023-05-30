Scams warning from HMRC as tax credits renewal deadline draws nearer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scams warning from HMRC as tax credits renewal deadline draws nearer

By Press Association
A scams warning has been issued by HMRC (Joe Giddens/PA)
A scams warning has been issued by HMRC (Joe Giddens/PA)

A scams warning has been issued by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) as the deadline for tax credits renewals draws nearer.

Typical scams include emails or texts falsely claiming someone’s details are not up to date and that the recipient may miss out on payments.

Scam messages may also claim that a payment has not “gone through”.

Criminals may also phone people and threaten them with  arrest if they do not immediately pay fake tax debts.

Other frauds include claims that someone’s national insurance number has been used in fraud and emails, or texts offering spurious tax rebates or bogus grants or support.

HMRC is also urging people to be alert to misleading websites or adverts asking them to pay for government services which are free, often by charging for a connection to HMRC helplines.

People can renew their tax credits for free via gov.uk or the HMRC app.

Criminals use deadlines, such as the tax credits renewal deadline on July 31, to target their victims.

The revenue body is currently sending out tax credits renewal packs and said anyone who has not yet received theirs should wait until after June 15 before contacting HMRC.

It is warning about 1.5 million tax credits customers to be alert to scams that mimic government communications to make them appear genuine.

HMRC will never call anyone out of the blue, making threats or asking them to transfer money.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Tax scams come in many forms and we’re urging customers to be alert to the tactics used by fraudsters and never to let yourselves be rushed.

“If someone contacts you saying they’re from HMRC and asks you to give personal information or urgently transfer money, be on your guard.

“Search HMRC scams advice on gov.uk to find out how to report scams and help us fight these crimes.”

