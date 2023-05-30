Scams warning from HMRC as tax credits renewal deadline draws nearer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A scams warning has been issued by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) as the deadline for tax credits renewals draws nearer.

Typical scams include emails or texts falsely claiming someone’s details are not up to date and that the recipient may miss out on payments.

Scam messages may also claim that a payment has not “gone through”.

Criminals may also phone people and threaten them with arrest if they do not immediately pay fake tax debts.

Other frauds include claims that someone’s national insurance number has been used in fraud and emails, or texts offering spurious tax rebates or bogus grants or support.

HMRC is also urging people to be alert to misleading websites or adverts asking them to pay for government services which are free, often by charging for a connection to HMRC helplines.

People can renew their tax credits for free via gov.uk or the HMRC app.

Criminals use deadlines, such as the tax credits renewal deadline on July 31, to target their victims.

The revenue body is currently sending out tax credits renewal packs and said anyone who has not yet received theirs should wait until after June 15 before contacting HMRC.

It is warning about 1.5 million tax credits customers to be alert to scams that mimic government communications to make them appear genuine.

HMRC will never call anyone out of the blue, making threats or asking them to transfer money.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Tax scams come in many forms and we’re urging customers to be alert to the tactics used by fraudsters and never to let yourselves be rushed.

“If someone contacts you saying they’re from HMRC and asks you to give personal information or urgently transfer money, be on your guard.

“Search HMRC scams advice on gov.uk to find out how to report scams and help us fight these crimes.”