Prudential CFO resigns after conduct ‘falls short of standards’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Prudential CFO resigns after conduct ‘falls short of standards’

By Press Association
Insurance giant Prudential revealed its chief financial officer has resigned after an investigation into a code of conduct matter relating to a recent recruitment showed he had fallen short of its standards.
Insurance giant Prudential revealed its chief financial officer has resigned after an investigation into a code of conduct matter relating to a recent recruitment showed he had fallen short of its standards.

Insurance giant Prudential revealed its chief financial officer has resigned after an investigation into a code of conduct matter relating to a recent recruitment showed he had fallen short of its standards.

The group said James Turner – who has only been in the post for just over a year – stepped down with immediate effect and has been succeeded by Ben Bulmer, who is currently chief financial officer of the group’s insurance and asset management business.

The firm gave little detail over the incident, but stressed there were no implications for its financial performance, reporting or wider operations.

Prudential said: “The group sets itself high standards and Mr Turner fell short on this occasion.”

It is understood the firm uncovered the recruitment issue, with an internal investigation launched earlier this year and an external law firm also appointed to conduct a probe.

Mr Turner – a former chief risk officer for Pru – will remain available to the group for four months to help with a smooth handover, the group confirmed.

Mr Turner, who was based in Hong Kong, joined Prudential in 2010 as director of group-wide internal audit and worked his way up to become chief risk officer before being appointed group chief financial officer in April last year.

Anil Wadhwani, chief executive of Prudential, said: “Our code of conduct sets out that we expect all our colleagues to adhere to the highest professional standards and behaviours.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to extend our gratitude to James for his 12 years of contribution to the business and wish him well for the future.”

It said Mr Turner will be paid in line with his contract and said there would be no additional payments.

The firm said certain past performance-related share bonus awards would also lapse after his departure and future payouts under long-term bonus schemes already granted may be halted.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]