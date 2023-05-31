Ladbrokes owner ‘could face big penalty’ as it reveals talks with prosecutors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ladbrokes owner ‘could face big penalty’ as it reveals talks with prosecutors

By Press Association
A nearly four-year bribery investigation into the owner of Ladbrokes could end in a “substantial financial penalty” (Jim Wileman/Alamy/PA)
A nearly four-year bribery investigation into the owner of Ladbrokes could end in a “substantial financial penalty”.

Entain said it is in talks with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and admitted misconduct “may have occurred”.

The two sides are trying to reach a so-called deferred prosecution agreement, which removes the threat of prosecution for a company if it lives up to certain conditions.

The case is a bribery investigation into Entain’s former subsidiary in Turkey.

Authorities opened a probe into its suppliers in 2019, expanding it less than a year later to look at wrongdoing within the Entain group itself.

Entain sold the Turkish-facing online betting and gaming business in 2017.

On Wednesday, Entain said it “acknowledges that historical misconduct involving former third party suppliers and former employees of the group may have occurred”.

It said the investigation includes, but is not limited to, section seven of the Bribery Act.

This means a company is guilty of an offence if it benefits by retaining business or an advantageous business condition from someone paying a bribe.

Entain said: “While the company cannot say at this stage what the consequences of the investigation will be, it is likely that they will include a substantial financial penalty which is yet to be determined.

“The company cannot identify reliably at this stage the size of any financial penalty.”

Entain – at the time known as GVC – sold the Turkish business before being taken over by Ladbrokes Coral in a £3.6 billion deal.

It was told about the investigation in 2020 but at the time said it had not been given enough clarity by HM Revenue and Customs.

On Wednesday, it said: “Since the investigation first commenced, the group has undertaken a comprehensive review of anti-bribery policies and procedures and has taken action to strengthen its wider compliance programme and related controls.

“Whilst the discussions with the CPS remain ongoing, the board is content with progress to date and looks forward to pursuing an orderly conclusion to this matter.”

