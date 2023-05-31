WH Smith ups annual outlook amid travel trading boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

WH Smith ups annual outlook amid travel trading boom

By Press Association
Retailer WH Smith has upped its full-year guidance again after sales jumped higher thanks to the ongoing bounce-back in travel.
Retailer WH Smith has upped its full-year guidance again after sales jumped higher thanks to the ongoing bounce-back in travel.

Retailer WH Smith has upped its full-year guidance again after sales jumped higher thanks to the ongoing bounce-back in travel.

The group said like-for-like sales in its travel arm surged 18% higher in the 13 weeks to May 27, while its high street shops notched up a 3% rise.

Total group-wide revenues raced 23% higher across both businesses, with like-for-like sales up 14%.

WH Smith said its expectations for the full year have “modestly improved” since its update last month, when it also upped its guidance.

WH Smith said: “The group is in a good position as we approach the peak summer trading period.

“Trading is strong across all three travel divisions, and we are very well positioned to capitalise on the substantial growth drivers across our markets.

“Since our announcement on April 20, our expectations for the full financial year have modestly improved.”

Shares in the firm lifted 2% in morning trading on Wednesday.

The firm is enjoying a boom in trading across its stores based at sites including airports and railway stations thanks to the recovery in travel worldwide.

Its has earmarked more than 130 new travel shops to open, with 70 new sites secured since the start of its financial year.

The group said recently that its growing travel arm is set to represent over 70% of all revenues by the end of the year, as well as 85% of its profits.

It is expanding particularly quickly across North America, where total revenues rose 26% in the recent quarter.

In the UK, travel sales rose 24%, but revenue growth in rail station sites was held back by recent strike action, up 10% against 26% in airports and 33% in hospitals.

The update comes after the retailer revealed in March it was hit by a cyber attack, with hackers accessing some workers’ data.

WH Smith said names, addresses, national insurance numbers and dates of birth of current and former UK staff may have been among the data breached, but its websites and customer accounts were unaffected.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]