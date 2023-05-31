Consumers turning to ‘affordable’ books in tough times, Bloomsbury says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consumers turning to ‘affordable’ books in tough times, Bloomsbury says

By Press Association
Consumers are turning to books and cutting back on more expensive forms of entertainment, the boss of publisher Bloomsbury said after reporting record-high financial results.

The Harry Potter publisher said it achieved its “best ever” financial performance in the year to the end of February.

Its revenues grew by 15% to to £264 million and its pre-tax profit also jumped by 15% to £25 million compared to the same period last year.

Bloomsbury said it outperformed the wider UK publishing market, which saw growth of 4% year-on-year.

This was because the firm publishes both consumer and academic books, which it said is “unusual” in the industry, and has been ramping up global expansion.

Nearly three quarters of its total revenues came from international sales, Bloomsbury told investors.

“In challenging economic times, readers are turning to books as affordable as they cut back on more expensive forms of diversion,” Nigel Newton, the publisher’s chief executive, said.

The remarks come amid a squeeze in household incomes, with other retailers like electronics giant Currys saying its customers have been chasing down deals or switching to cheaper products.

Bloomsbury said its bestsellers include recipe books Bake by Paul Hollywood and Real Life Recipes by Tom Kerridge, as well as fantasy titles by American author Sarah J Maas.

Paul Hollywood
Paul Hollywood’s book Bake was among the bestsellers for Bloomsbury last year (PA)

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone remained the third bestselling children’s book of the year, 26 years after it was first published, showing the “enduring appeal of the classic series”, the company said.

Furthermore, a decade-long Harry Potter television series with streaming platform HBO Max is in the works, with each season dedicated to one of the seven books.

Revenues from academic and professional sales soared by 28% to £76 million, driven by a growing number of digital readers.

Mr Newton added: “Our long-term strategy to invest in digital content, which has delivered strong growth and cash, which enables future strategic investment in both our academic and consumer markets and potential acquisitions – the flywheel of Bloomsbury.

“Trading for the 2023 to 2024 financial year has started in line with the board’s expectations and the board is confident in its ability to achieve continued long-term success.

“Bloomsbury plans to invest in further acquisitions and organic growth.”

