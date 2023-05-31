Team-specific routes and motorway service stations for FA Cup final fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Team-specific routes and motorway service stations for FA Cup final fans

By Press Association
Football fans driving from Manchester to the FA Cup final are being urged to use certain routes and motorway service stations based on who they support (Andy Guest/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Football fans driving from Manchester to the FA Cup final are being urged to use certain routes and motorway service stations based on who they support.

Transport bosses issued the guidance amid congestion fears as the majority of Manchester City and Manchester United supporters will travel to London’s Wembley Stadium by road due to a train strike.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) advised City supporters to take one of these routes to the capital: M62 and M1; M6 and M1; or M6, M6 Toll and M1.

United fans are urged to travel on the M6, M42 and M40, which is a near-identical distance of around 200 miles.

Motorway service stations – which have occasionally been the scene of violence between opposing football supporters – have also been allocated to each club.

City fans are asked to use Lymm, Sandbach, Stafford, Norton Canes, Corley, Rugby, Watford Gap, Northampton, Newport Pagnell, Toddington and London Gateway.

The services allocated to United supporters are Knutsford, Keele, Hilton Park, Warwick, Cherwell Valley, Oxford and Beaconsfield.

There are no plans to enforce the guidance.

The AA said service stations “are likely to be incredibly busy” on Saturday and advised non-football fans to consider taking a break off the motorway network, such as at a local town or village.

SOCCER Final
(PA Graphics)

A park-and-walk facility will be available at Fryent Country Park near Wembley for drivers.

Thousands of supporters will travel from Manchester by coach.

The Football Association has laid on 120 coaches in addition to those provided by each club.

TfGM said people “concerned” about travelling to the match “may want to consider making a weekend of it in London”.

AA public relations manager Tony Rich said: “The best mode of travel for football fans will be the official coaches and the extra coaches put on by the FA.

“For those who plan to drive themselves to Wembley Stadium they are advised to set off early, using alternative routes where possible as most major roads are likely to be busy with coaches carrying supporters to the game.

“In addition to the football traffic, returning half-term journeys could also play a part in weekend jam misery with roads leaving many holiday destinations likely to be especially busy.

“It’s important to be prepared for delays by checking travel updates and making sure your car is fit for the journey and by having plenty of food and drink on board.”

