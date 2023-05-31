People losing tens of thousands due to fake celebrity endorsements – NatWest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

People losing tens of thousands due to fake celebrity endorsements – NatWest

By Press Association
NatWest said many scam adverts originate on social media (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NatWest said many scam adverts originate on social media (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Some people have lost more than a quarter of a million pounds in recent months due to scammers abusing respected and trusted celebrities’ profiles to make false endorsement claims, a bank is warning.

NatWest said that in one case it has seen, someone lost more than £285,000 after responding to a bogus article which gave the false impression of being an interview with Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones.

In another case seen by the bank, a customer lost £275,000 after seeing a bogus advert on social media which featured an image of Sir David Attenborough.

The advert featured an image of Sir David, alongside text making false claims linking him to investments, NatWest said.

In other cases, customers have lost money after responding to scams falsely claiming to have links with well-known names such as Bradley Walsh, Jeff Bezos and Twitter owner Elon Musk, NatWest said.

It added that many scam adverts originate on social media.

Stuart Skinner, a scam expert at NatWest, said: “Criminals are using some of the UK’s most trusted and respected celebrity images to steal millions of pounds.

“I’d urge you to be extremely cautious of fake celebrity investment adverts seen online.

“A cross-industry effort with social media companies is required to stop this crime.”

NatWest said it has warnings online and in its mobile banking app encouraging customers to think carefully before making investments.

Its data covered cases reported by NatWest customers, covering the period from June 2022 to May 2023.

Investment scams cost consumers £114.1 million in 2022, according to trade association UK Finance.

