British Land booted off FTSE 100 while Ocado dodges demotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

British Land booted off FTSE 100 while Ocado dodges demotion

By Press Association
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Online grocer Ocado has dodged relegation from London’s FTSE 100 while property firm British Land lost its coveted spot among the blue-chip stocks.

Fashion retailer Asos also faced demotion from the FTSE 250 ranks, according to the annual review by data firm FTSE Russell.

Ocado was expected to drop off the UK’s top index after suffering a share price slump and widening losses.

However, the firm managed to keep its place ahead of the FTSE reshuffle deadline after its partner Marks & Spencer pleased investors with a better-than-expected yearly profit.

Ocado’s retail business is run as a joint venture with the upmarket retailer.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Ocado was lifted up on the coattails of M&S resilience last week.

“Although their joint venture has been struggling, M&S has staged a slick recovery and still spies further potential with their partnership.

“This announcement gave Ocado’s share price a little bit more wind in its sails.”

Instead, British Land was knocked into the lower ranks of the FTSE 250 amid a downturn in the housing market.

The firm said earlier this month that it had significantly written down the value of its property portfolio after a prolonged cycle of interest rate rises.

The group fell to a £1 billion statutory loss in the latest year as a result, against a profit of £965 million a year earlier.

In its place, newcomer IMI, formerly Imperial Metal Industries, enjoyed a bump up from the FTSE 250 to sit among the top 100 stocks.

The Birmingham-based engineering firm has seen its share price surge by more than 20% over the year to date and lifted its full year earnings expectations after a strong first-quarter performance.

Asos profit warning
Asos has been dropped from the FTSE 250 after sinking to a half-year loss of more than £84m (Asos/PA)

Fashion giant Asos fell from the FTSE 250 after sinking to a loss of more than £84 million over the first half of its financial year.

Ms Streeter said: “The retailer has badly stumbled amid the cost-of-living crisis, tripping off the pandemic highs it reached when e-commerce became the queen of shopping during Covid.

“It’s taking steps to shore up its balance sheet and has unlocked hundreds of millions in new loans and credit facilities, but this is a painful period of adjustment.

“It will really need to see inflation subside before its core customers will return to splashing the cash.”

Outsourcing firm Capita is among the companies to be elevated from the FTSE Small Cap into the FTSE 250.

The reshuffle was based on data at market close on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]