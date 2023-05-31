Woman behind food sharing app wins entrepreneurial ward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman behind food sharing app wins entrepreneurial ward

By Press Association
The food app Olio seeks to cut down on waste food (Alamy/PA)
The food app Olio seeks to cut down on waste food (Alamy/PA)

The co-founder of a food sharing app has won a prestigious businesswoman of the year award.

Tessa Clarke was praised for her entrepreneurial skills as she won Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Woman award.

The 51st woman to be honoured with the award, Tessa Clarke was recognised due to her “inspirational” work co-creating food sharing app, Olio.

The business has grown quickly since launching in 2015, with more than seven million people using Olio and partnerships established with major food retailers.

Olio estimates it has saved more than 100 million portions of food from going to waste through “rescuing and redistributing” food.

Tessa Clarke said: “I started Olio because I wanted to help solve one of the world’s largest problems and it’s great to see this has resonated with so many people.

“We’ve hit some incredible milestones already, and I hope I can continue to inspire the next generation of game-changing, bold, female entrepreneurs.”

Karen Scofield Seal, founder of Oceanium, was awarded Veuve’s Bold Future award which celebrates up and coming female leaders of the future.

Judges praised her “trailblazing” work harnessing the benefits of seaweed to develop bioactive ingredients for health and cosmetics, food ingredients and materials for textiles and packaging.

