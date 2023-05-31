Royal Mail issuing special Warhammer stamps to mark game’s 40th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail issuing special Warhammer stamps to mark game’s 40th anniversary

By Press Association
A set of stamps is being issued to mark the 40th anniversary of the popular tabletop game Warhammer (Royal Mail/PA)
A set of stamps is being issued to mark the 40th anniversary of the popular tabletop game Warhammer.

Six stamps in the main set depict characters from the worlds of Warhammer – space marines and orks from Warhammer 40,000, Stormcast Eternals and Slaves to Darkness from Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and high elves and dwarfs from Warhammer: The Old World.

A separate miniature sheet of stamps features illustrations from the last 40 years of Warhammer – Crimson Fists space marines from the first edition of Warhammer 40,000, the Emperor of Mankind from Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, Yndrasta from the current edition of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and the Battle for Skull Pass from Warhammer: The Old World.

The stamps depict characters from the Warhammer series (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, David Gold, said: “With millions of devotees across the globe, Warhammer is a creative, collaborative pursuit with a unique power to spark the imagination.

“We are delighted to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of this immersive tabletop wargame with a set of special stamps.”

The wargame has an army of fans (Royal Mail/PA)

First produced in 1983 by Games Workshop, Warhammer became the most successful tabletop miniatures hobby in history.

Helen Smallridge, global head of marketing at Games Workshop, said: “From humble beginnings, Warhammer has grown into a British institution and a global success, with our fantasy miniatures collected by millions around the world.”

