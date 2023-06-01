Water supplier Pennon sinks to loss after hot, dry summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Water supplier Pennon sinks to loss after hot, dry summer

By Press Association
Water supplier Pennon Group said it swung to a statutory pre-tax loss of £8.5 million in the year to April (Ben Birchall/PA)
Water supplier Pennon Group said it swung to a statutory pre-tax loss of £8.5 million in the year to April (Ben Birchall/PA)

Water supplier Pennon Group has sunk to a loss after being hammered by soaring power costs, extreme weather, and telling households to use less water.

It comes as suppliers are under mounting pressure from regulators and the public to reduce sewage spills and modernise networks.

Pennon, which owns the recently combined South West Water and Bristol Water, said it swung to a statutory pre-tax loss of £8.5 million in the year to April, from a profit of £128 million last year.

Its underlying pre-tax profit shrunk by 88%, to £17 million from £144 million the prior year.

“This has been an extraordinary year for Pennon in which extreme weather patterns have tested our operational resilience,” Susan Davy, Pennon’s group chief executive, said.

“At the same time, inflationary pressures have proven our financial resilience.”

The supplier blamed its shrinking profit on inflation, which it said has driven up power costs.

It also said it was partly because of “lower customer demand as a result of continued water efficiency promotion”, meaning the knock-on impact of encouraging households to use less water and save money.

Pennon is among leading utilities groups to have flagged extreme weather conditions, including hotter and drier summers and freezing cold winters.

This led to an increase in unplanned outages last year, leaving some households cut off from water supplies.

It also noted rising sea levels and flooding, owing to climate change.

“We are facing significant environmental challenges as a sector, and as a group we need to move at pace to keep up with the change that is rightly demanded,” Ms Davy said.

Thirty years ago, nearly half of all household and business sewage in South West Water’s region was untreated and discharged directly into the sea, she said.

But the firm stressed it has invested more than £13 billion in upgrading sewage treatment works, as well as spending around £160 million in renewable energy generation.

Water regulator Ofwat has previously investigated South West Water in a probe over sewage dumping and environmental performance.

Earlier this month it launched a new probe into whether it accurately reported its leakage performance – which refers to water lost through leaks in the water pipeline network.

Pennon said there are signs that inflation is beginning to stabilise, but the global economy continues to be “volatile”.

It said average household bills will go up in the year ahead, but at a lower rate than cost inflation – with South West Water rising by 0.8% and Bristol Water bills hiked by 5.5%.

The “vast majority” of its customers find their bill affordable, the firm stressed as it pledged to keep bills as low as possible and eliminate water poverty across the region.

