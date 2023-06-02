Strike gets the keys to Purplebricks after £1 sale approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strike gets the keys to Purplebricks after £1 sale approved

By Press Association
Purplebricks has been sold for £1 to online estate agency Strike after shareholders approved the offer from the only remaining bidder (John Nguyen/ PA)
Purplebricks has been sold for £1 to online estate agency Strike after shareholders approved the offer from the only remaining bidder.

It will see the troubled firm come under the ownership of its rival, backed by Carphone Warehouse founder Sir Charles Dunstone.

The online agency agreed to sell its business and assets to Strike for a nominal £1 after another bidder pulled out, claiming its financial condition was “significantly worse than expected”.

Shareholders approved the sale with 91% voting in favour on Friday.

“Following the passing of resolutions at the general meeting, completion of the business and asset sale to Strike… will take place today”, Purplebricks said in a statement.

Dixons and Carphone Warehouse merger
Carphone Warehouse founder Sir Charles Dunstone is a major shareholder of Strike, which has swooped in to buy Purplebricks (Carphone Warehouse/ PA)

It said its name would be changed to Bricks Newco before its shares stop trading on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) stock exchange on June 15, after which the two brands are expected to be combined.

Chief executive Helena Marston has resigned from her role and as a director immediately, the firm said.

Purplebricks has seen its share price collapse after slumping to a loss and warning over its cash position.

Strike, which counts Carphone Warehouse and TalkTalk founder Sir Charles Dunstone as joint major shareholder, swooped in with the deal last month to take on its assets, liabilities and staff.

Mr Dunstone said that combining the two brands would “supercharge Strike’s mission to democratise house selling” and that the new business would be “even more disruptive”.

But Purplebricks warned over job losses among its 750-strong workforce, with a redundancy programme set to be launched following the transfer.

It could not specify how many roles are set to go, but it is expected to impact field agents and central support teams.

Last week, investor Lecram withdrew its takeover approach, which valued the firm at around £1.5 billion and rivalled Strike’s bid.

Lecram said: “The reason leading to Lecram’s decision not to proceed is, principally, that the financial condition of Purplebricks was found to be significantly worse than expected.”

The investor, which owns a more than 5% stake in Purplebricks, has previously criticised the beleaguered firm for not acting quickly enough to make improvements and salvage value for shareholders.

Proceeds from the Strike sale will be distributed to shareholders in “due course”, the company confirmed.

