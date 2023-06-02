Barclays, Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland announce 63 branch closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclays, Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland announce 63 branch closures

By Press Association
Lloyds Banking Group said it was closing 53 sites (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two of the country’s biggest banking giants have announced they are slashing another 63 branches, taking away services from local communities around the UK.

Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group between them announced a series of closures which are due to take place later this year or early next year.

Barclays said on Friday it was shuttering 10 branches, while Lloyds is closing 21 Lloyds Bank sites, 15 Halifax and 17 Bank of Scotland between September and next May.

The rapid closure of the UK’s banking network comes as more and more people choose to almost exclusively use online banking, rather than visiting a branch.

Lloyds said that across its brands more than 20 million customers regularly use online banking, and that visits to the 53 branches it is shutting have dropped by an average of 55% in the last half-decade.

The worst hit branch slated for closure has seen footfall drop by 73%.

A Barclays bank (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lloyds did not reveal the reduction in the least-hit site that is still closing.

Lloyds Banking Group said: “Our customers are increasingly using digital channels to manage their money, we now have over 20 million customers choosing to bank online.

“Alongside our digital and mobile banking options, we’re introducing more community bankers to provide face to face banking support in communities.

“Customers can also bank with us over the phone, through the Post Office or in a banking hub.

“All colleagues at these branches will be offered a role at another branch or elsewhere in our business.”

