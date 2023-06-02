London markets rally as US jobs market swells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London markets rally as US jobs market swells

By Press Association
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

European and US markets enjoyed a rally to end the week amid further signs that the world’s biggest economy is in better-than-expected shape.

London’s FTSE 100 climbed more than 1.5% on Friday, taking it above 7,600 after shedding value earlier in the week.

Investors in the US were even more buoyant, with the top index, the S&P 500, soaring to its highest level since August.

It was trading 1.3% higher, and Dow Jones rallied 1.8%, by the time European markets closed.

The FTSE 100 closed 117.01 points higher, or 1.56%, to 7,607.28 after another strong session for mining stocks.

The latest closely watched jobs report in the US showed that 339,000 jobs were added to payrolls in May, far ahead of forecasts.

Some analysts pointed out that, while the figures could persuade the Federal Reserve to push through another rate hike to control inflation, it is good news to see the jobs market showing signs of strength.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said: “US stocks are holding on to gains after a complicated jobs report showed hiring isn’t ready to cool, layoffs are rising, and wage pressures seem to be easing.

“We are almost at the midpoint of the year and this economy is not showing strong signs that the second half of the year recession is coming.

“A resilient economy and consumer is short-term good news for the stock market.”

Other European markets enjoyed a boost on Friday. Germany’s Dax was up 1.25% and France’s Cac lifted 1.87 at close.

The pound was down 0.5% against the US dollar at 1.2462, and down 0.1% against the US dollar at 1.1624.

In company news, budget airline Wizz Air said it carried 22% more passengers in May, compared with the same month last year, as it plans new flights between more destinations in Europe.

The airline is set to release its full-year results on Thursday, where investors will be keeping an eye on how increased passenger numbers will translate into profit and revenue. Its share price dipped by 1.4%.

Sportswear brand JD Sports enjoyed an uplift on Friday after rival athleisure retailer Lululemon reported a surge in revenues in the US and internationally.

JD had previously argued that customers see trainers and sports clothing as an “affordable luxury” they are not willing to give up, defying trends in the wider retail sector of consumers cutting back. Shares in JD closed 3% higher.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Prudential, up 62p to 1,153p, Antofagasta, up 76.5p to 1,456.5p, Anglo American, up 118.5p to 2,418p, Glencore, up 17p to 433.9p, Weir Group, up 67p to 1,782.5p.

The biggest fallers were BT Group, down 5p to 143.65p, Vodafone Group, down 0.5p to 75.63p, SSE, down 12p to 1,868p, Hiscox, down 5p to 1,169p, and Compass Group, down 7p to 2,207p.

