Diageo’s Debra Crew takes over as interim boss with Sir Ivan Menezes in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Diageo’s Debra Crew takes over as interim boss with Sir Ivan Menezes in hospital

By Press Association
Spirits giant Diageo has announced the appointment of Debra Crew as interim chief executive while its existing chief undergoes emergency surgery (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Spirits giant Diageo has announced the appointment of Debra Crew as interim chief executive while its existing chief undergoes emergency surgery (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Spirits giant Diageo has announced the appointment of Debra Crew as interim chief executive with immediate effect while its existing chief undergoes emergency surgery.

Ms Crew was due to take over as boss of the firm from July 1, when Sir Ivan Menezes will be retiring after a decade in the top job.

Sir Ivan is currently in hospital receiving treatment for medical conditions including a stomach ulcer, Diageo said.

“Over the weekend, we learned that Ivan’s recovery suffered a significant setback due to complications, which followed emergency surgery on the ulcer,” the company said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with our much-loved colleague, Ivan, and his family.”

Diageo investment plan
Ivan Menezes is due to retire from Diageo at the end of June (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Crew will be the firm’s first female chief executive, stepping up from her current position as chief operating offer.

Sir Ivan joined Diageo, which owns brands including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, when it formed in 1997 and has spent more than 25 years in senior positions.

He was knighted for services to business and to equality in the King’s 2023 New Year Honours list.

Meanwhile, Ms Crew has held senior positions at tobacco company Reynolds American and PepsiCo, and previously served as an officer in the US army.

She will take over at the helm alongside chief financial officer Lavanya Chandrashekar.

Diageo was named the top company for female representation at board level in the FTSE Women Leaders Review in February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]