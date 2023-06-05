UBS takeover of Credit Suisse to be completed by next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UBS takeover of Credit Suisse to be completed by next week

By Press Association
Swiss banking giant UBS has said it expects to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as June 12 (Philip Toscano/PA)
Swiss banking giant UBS has said it expects to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as June 12, following a state-backed rescue deal earlier this year.

The combined entity brings together two of the nation’s biggest banks with invested assets of more than 1.5 trillion US dollars (£1.2 trillion).

The expected completion would come three months after Credit Suisse, once deemed “too big to fail”, was bought by UBS for 3.25 billion US dollars (£2.7 billion).

It marked a historic takeover of the bank which was in the midst of a turnaround and had seen its share price tank over a matter of days.

It came amid turmoil in the global banking sector, with concerns mounting following the collapse of two regional banks in the US, leading to volatility across financial markets.

The rescue deal was ordained by the Swiss Federal Council, a seven-member governing body that included the country’s president Alain Berset.

It was passed without the approval of shareholders.

Credit Suisse boss joins UBS board
UBS said it wants to significantly trim down the investment division of Credit Suisse, which would lead to job cuts (Yui Mok/PA)

The merger will create a combined workforce of around 125,000 worldwide, before expected job cuts. UBS employs about 6,200 people in the UK and Credit Suisse around 5,500.

UBS has said it wants to significantly trim down Credit Suisse’s investment bank which would lead to a wave of lay-offs across the group.

It has not yet specified how many bankers will lose their jobs, but UBS’s chief executive Sergio Ermotti warned on Friday the cost-cutting move would be “painful”.

It is also planning a major leadership reshuffle, with Credit Suisse’s boss Ulrich Korner set to join the board after it closes the takeover.

Once the merger is complete, Credit Suisse shares will be delisted from the Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 outstanding shares held.

But the completion is subject to the registration statement, which covers shares to be delivered, being declared effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

UBS is due to report its second-quarter financial results on July 25, but it could be considering delaying publication while it deals with the complexities of the merger, according to a report by the Financial Times.

It could mean results are not published until the end of August.

