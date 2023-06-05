Lidl to introduce vacuum-packed mince despite ‘mush’ complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Lidl to introduce vacuum-packed mince despite ‘mush’ complaints

By Press Association
Lidl has become the latest supermarket to introduce vacuum-packed mince to cut plastic waste (Lidl/PA)
Lidl has become the latest supermarket to introduce vacuum-packed mince to cut plastic waste, despite early complaints that the practice turns meat to “mush”.

The discounter is following Sainsbury’s and Co-op in adopting the new packaging, which is also recyclable, across its beef mince range.

The new packs, which will be rolled out from the beginning of next year, will save space and result in up to 350 delivery trucks being taken off the road each year.

Lidl is guaranteeing customers the same amount of mince, while saving more than 250 tonnes of plastic and taking up to 350 delivery trucks off the road a year.

The new packaging also doubles the current shelf life from eight to around 16 days.

Shyam Unarket, Lidl GB’s head of responsible sourcing and ethical trade, said: “Plastic reduction is a huge priority for us, and this one change will reduce the amount of plastic in each pack by a whopping two-thirds, culminating in the elimination of over 250 tonnes of plastic from packaging a year.

“However, we also recognise the important role that plastic plays in our daily lives. That’s why it’s hugely important that our plastic reduction strategy is centred around a progressive circular programme.

“By ensuring that any new packaging is recyclable, we’ll be able to help prevent plastic pollution in our environment.

“When the new packaging arrives in store early next year, we know that the huge benefits, both from a sustainability and practical perspective, will be welcomed by our customers.”

Sainsbury’s was the first retailer to roll out vacuum-packed meat earlier this year.

However the move did not initially go down well with all shoppers, with complaints including that it made the meat “mushy”, looked “unappetising”, or resembled “someone’s kidney”.

Despite this, Co-op also adopted the vacuum packaging last month, with 11 minced meat products undergoing the change in both Co-op and Nisa stores.

