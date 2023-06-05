Eurostar’s Disney trains hit the buffers while Amsterdam route faces suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eurostar’s Disney trains hit the buffers while Amsterdam route faces suspension

By Press Association
Eurostar has ended its service to Disneyland Paris (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurostar has ended its service to Disneyland Paris, while its Amsterdam link faces being suspended for nearly a year.

The final train from London St Pancras to Marne-la-Vallee, a station next to the theme park, departed at 10.34am on Monday as the operator focuses on its core routes to Paris and Brussels.

Meanwhile, Dutch media reported that infrastructure secretary Vivianne Heijnen has warned that no Eurostar trains will be able to run to or from Amsterdam Centraal, the capital’s main station, from June 2024 until as late as May 2025, while it is renovated.

Eurostar’s direct trains to Disneyland Paris have been popular with British families since they began running in 1996.

Passengers travelling on the route in future will be forced to change trains, adding time and complexity to their journeys.

In August last year, when Eurostar announced its decision to end the direct services, the company said: “Whilst we continue to recover financially from the pandemic and monitor developments in the proposed EU Entry Exit (EES) system, we need to focus on our core routes to ensure we can continue to provide the high level of service and experience that our customers rightly expect.

“Passengers can still enjoy high-speed rail travel between London and Disneyland Paris via Paris or Lille.”

EES is expected to involve travellers from non-EU countries such as the UK having their fingerprints scanned and a photograph taken to register them on a database the first time they enter a member state.

There are fears the scheme, which was due to be introduced this year but has been repeatedly delayed, will cause long queues for travellers.

Once it is introduced, UK tourists visiting most EU countries will also be hit by a seven euro (£6) fee under the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias).

This must be paid to obtain permission to enter for the following three years.

Extra passport checks due to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU are already limiting the number of passengers who can be processed at London St Pancras.

Rail expert Mark Smith, founder of Seat61.com, said the end of direct services between London and Disneyland Paris means families face having to “struggle from Paris Nord out to Marne-la-Vallee on the RER (commuter train service)”, adding: “It doesn’t half put you off.”

He went on: “We have this post-Brexit situation where Eurostar are doubling down on their core service because the terminal capacity at St Pancras has been reduced because of the extra border checks.

“And they’re really worried that when the Etias and the biometrics (under the EES system) come in for entry to the EU, it’s going to get even worse.

“Until they’ve tackled that, it’s no longer lots of trains to lots of destinations and low fares.

“It’s ‘we’ll run the trains that we can manage to process through the terminal at St Pancras and we’ll get the maximum yield from those trains’.

“So it’s high fares and an artificially limited train service unfortunately, and it is down to Brexit.”

Eurostar services to and from Amsterdam are to be suspended as the project to expand the size of the international terminal at Centraal station will involve demolishing existing facilities used to conduct passport and security checks.

The operator runs four trains in each direction between London and Amsterdam, with plans to add a fifth service.

The capacity of trains from Amsterdam is limited due to restrictions on how many passengers can be processed.

Mr Smith said: “When you’re trying to build up a major route with massive potential, in the face of very strong airline competition, the last thing you want is for it to have to stop for a year and have to start again.

“Once people go away you have to make a big effort to get them back again.”

