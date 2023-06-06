Simply Be owner warns of ‘very challenging’ conditions as profit plunges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simply Be owner warns of ‘very challenging’ conditions as profit plunges

By Press Association
The owner of fashion retailers Simply Be and JD Williams has warned of a ‘very challenging’ few months ahead (N Brown Group/PA)
The owner of fashion retailers Simply Be and JD Williams has warned of a “very challenging” few months ahead as it revealed that its pre-tax profit plunged by more than 80% last year.

Shares in N Brown Group, which also owns men’s brand Jacamo, slumped after it said inflation had taken its toll on the business and weighed on consumer spending.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £7.5 million in the year to the beginning of March, down 83% from the £43.1 million reported the same time last year.

It also saw product revenues contract by nearly 7% over the period to £433.4 million.

Its share price was down by nearly 15% on Tuesday morning.

Cost-of-living pressures eating into household disposable incomes and a £15 million cost inflation hit have contributed to a more challenging retail environment, the company said.

The dip in sales came despite the retailer increasing its prices and reducing the number of items on sale – with the cost of the average item jumping by 12%.

Looking ahead, N Brown warned that conditions are likely to get worse before they get better.

The company said: “We anticipate market conditions to remain difficult for the next 12 to 18 months and expect the first half of the 2024 financial year to be particularly challenging, before inflationary pressures slowly subside and the impacts of UK economic policy flow through into consumer markets.”

It said it has already started the new financial year with fewer active customers, and that demand for its summer ranges has been hit by poor early spring weather.

JD Williams Deep Orange Crepe Jacket; Snake Print Vest; Camilla Crop Turn Up Trousers; Three Strap Square Heeled Sandals
N Brown Group said demand for its summer ranges has been hit by poor early spring weather (JD Williams/PA)

Staff have also been affected, with the firm revealing it had made redundancies across its workforce of around 1,800 people in the UK after seeing revenues fall.

It did not specify how many roles were shed but said it incurred redundancy costs of £2.4 million during the year.

The retailer, which says it champions inclusive fashion for all body shapes, said it is keeping a tight control on costs while weaker consumer demand continues to weigh on its performance.

Chief executive Steve Johnson said: “We remain confident in our strategy and are more focused than ever on the transformational priorities which will deliver the biggest benefits, including new websites for Jacamo and JD Williams, and the delivery of our new financial services platform.”

The financial services platform means customers can spread the cost of shopping through credit.

There was a two percentage point rise in the proportion of customers signing up for credit options over the latest year, N Brown said.

The group said it expects its product revenues to decline by 8.4% over the next financial year.

