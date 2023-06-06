AB Foods agrees £48m deal to buy National Milk Records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

AB Foods agrees £48m deal to buy National Milk Records

By Press Association
Associated British Foods has struck a deal to buy dairy technology firm National Milk Records for £48 million (Alamy/PA)
Primark owner Associated British Foods has struck a deal to buy dairy technology firm National Milk Records for £48 million.

AB Foods – which also has major sugar, foods and ingredients businesses – said the deal would boost its agriculture-food arm, which works with more than 2,000 UK dairy farms as part of its global operations.

AB Foods has agreed to pay 215p a share for National Milk Records, with backing for the deal already from investors holding around 69% of shares, which is close to the 75% threshold needed to approve the deal.

AB Agri operates across 80 countries and employs more than 3,00 staff.

It supplies animal feed, supplements and specialist ingredients, as well as services and expertise to farmers, feed and food manufacturers and retailers.

AB Foods said adding National Milk Records’ expertise would help its agriculture arm to deliver a “better service to the dairy industry, initially in the UK, offering products that deliver increased value, efficiency and ultimately profitability for farmers”.

Jose Nobre, chief executive of AB Agri, said: “We have supported dairy farmers for more than 30 years with nutrition and specialty feed products, and more recently with data and technology platforms which deliver insights that create continuous improvement in agricultural supply chains.

“Acquiring National Milk Records (NMR) is an extension of this strategy and will enable us to service the industry better, offering products that deliver increased value, efficiency and ultimately profitability for dairy farmers.”

Trevor Lloyd, chairman of NMR, added: “ABF’s and AB Agri’s status within the UK agricultural sector and expertise in the dairy industry will provide a significant benefit to NMR’s customers.”

National Milk Records, which is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange for smaller companies, provides milk recording and testing services, invoicing more than 3,000 farms every month.

It also offers milk payment testing services to the majority of the UK’s milk processors and provides disease testing for individual animals and whole herd analysis through its laboratories.

If given the go-ahead by shareholders, the deal is expected to complete in the third quarter.

