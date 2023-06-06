Shell announces plan to sell household energy supply arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell announces plan to sell household energy supply arm

By Press Association
A sales process is already under way, Shell said (PA)
A sales process is already under way, Shell said (PA)

Shell has said that it plans to sell its household energy supply business in the coming months as it decided to exit the troubling retail industry.

The oil and gas giant said that it had decided to sell the unit after a five-month review.

The business has already been put up for sale, and there are reports that Ovo and Octopus Energy have launched bids for the unit.

“As we stated at the end of January 2023, we have been conducting a strategic review of our home energy retail businesses in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany,” Shell said on Tuesday.

“That review has now concluded and as a consequence, we intend to exit those businesses.

“A sales process is already under way, with the intent to reach an agreement with a potential buyer in the coming months.

“Deal completion would be subject to the usual regulatory and other approvals.”

The business said that nothing will change for Shell’s customers during the sales process.

Shell Energy was launched in 2008 as First Utility, but bought by the oil major a decade later. It employs around 2,000 people in the UK and supplies energy to around 1.4 million homes.

In addition to that around half a million households get their broadband from Shell Energy.

Shell said: “We are committed to supporting both customers and staff and protecting customer interests during this period, and to ensuring a seamless transfer to a buyer capable of delivering on its obligations, including our intent to maximise employment.

“Neither our B2B wholesale and SME customer supply businesses under the Shell Energy brand, or our home energy retail businesses outside Europe, are in scope of this potential divestment.”

