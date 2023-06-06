Poundland owner posts sales hike but cautions over tougher trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poundland owner posts sales hike but cautions over tougher trading

By Press Association
The owner of Poundland has reported higher half-year sales helped by store openings, but warned that tougher recent trading has continued as consumer spending comes under pressure.
Pepco Group, which also owns the Pepco and Dealz brands, reported a 23% jump in revenues at constant currency to 2.8 billion euro (£2.4 billion) in the six months to March 31, with turnover in the UK up 3% at 896.3 million euro (£771.5 million)

Like-for-like sales lifted 11.1% across the group, up 15.8% at Pepco and 4.9% higher for Poundland.

But it said that an “uncertain trading backdrop” had continued into April and May with “signs of lower consumer confidence” and a clampdown on discretionary spending due to sky-high inflation, particularly in Central Europe.

“Evidence of this is being seen through lower frequency of visits and customers making different purchasing decisions,” Pepco said.

Despite this, the group said it was keeping its full-year outlook unchanged as it is looking to speed up shop openings and given expectations for cost pressures to begin abating in the second half.

Results for the first half showed pre-tax profits down 9% on a constant currency basis to 111 million euro (£95.5 million), weighed down by higher costs and investment in its store expansion programme after it opened 166 new stores.

The group added that it had not passed on all of the higher inflation it has been facing to customers.

But it said it is expecting commodity and shipping costs to ease back as the year goes on, which is set to boost its profitability.

Trevor Masters, chief executive of Pepco Group, said: “As we highlighted previously, inflation remains at elevated levels in Central Europe, against which trading in Pepco stores has remained challenging during the third quarter to date.

“Despite this, we have continued to do the right thing for customers on a budget by maintaining our price leadership and growing our market share, while focusing on the cost of doing business in these inflationary times.

“We remain well positioned and in the second half will see gross margins trending upwards, as we benefit from the tailwinds on certain input costs, including commodity and freight.”

The firm said it is on track to open or relocate 47 stores in the UK over 2022-23, across high streets, shopping centres and retail parks.

Overall, it is aiming to open at least 550 new stores on a net basis across the group in the current financial year.

