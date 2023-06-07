Zara owner Inditex shrugs off consumer spending woes as profits jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zara owner Inditex shrugs off consumer spending woes as profits jump

By Press Association
Zara owner Inditex has notched up a better-than-expected jump in profits over its first quarter as sales leaped higher despite consumer spending pressures taking their toll on the wider sector.
The fashion giant reported a 52% jump in pre-tax profits to 1.5 billion euros (£1.3 billion) in the three months to April 30, with net profits up by 54% to 1.16 billion euros (£999 million), which beat market forecasts.

Its profit haul follows a 13% surge in sales – up 15% with currency movements stripped out – as it cheered higher sales across all its regions globally.

The group said sales growth has remained in double digits, up 16% on a constant currency basis, since May 1 as it said “spring/summer collections continue to be very well received by our customers”.

A Zara shop
Inditex, which also owns brands including Pull&Bear and Massimo Dutti, said its profitability increased in the first quarter and is set to remain stable over 2023 as it offsets cost pressures (Alamy/PA)

It comes as rivals have been hit by rising costs and consumers reining in their spending.

Competitor H&M is set to report its latest update on June 15 after its last set of figures showed lacklustre trading in the three months to February 28, with cold weather also impacting demand for spring ranges in many of its markets.

Costs had likewise held back H&M’s profits.

Inditex, which also owns brands including Pull&Bear and Massimo Dutti, said its profitability increased in the first quarter and is set to remain stable over 2023 as it offsets cost pressures.

It expects to increase its shop space by around 3% in 2023, but its latest update showed it had 5,801 stores as at April 30, down from 6,423 a year ago.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said it was an “impressive start to the year” for Inditex, but cautioned that its shoppers may not remain immune to the ongoing cost crisis.

He said: “Double-digit sales growth has outstripped rising costs and helped to keep margins and cash balances healthy.

“And the group’s optimisation strategy, which prioritises closing smaller stores and focusing on bigger ones in prime locations, is playing its part too.

“Despite the stellar performance, it’s worth noting Inditex’s fashion has a relatively high price point compared to other high street fashion chains.

“If inflation remains sticky at the current high levels, Inditex could see consumers’ demand for the latest fashion take a back seat as the cost-of-living pressures mount.”

