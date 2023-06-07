Telegraph owners deny business poised for administration due to unpaid loans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Telegraph owners deny business poised for administration due to unpaid loans

By Press Association
The billionaire owners of the Telegraph newspapers have denied the business is on the brink of being put into administration amid reports that talks with lenders over long-standing debts have broken down (PA)
The billionaire owners of the Telegraph newspapers have denied the business is on the brink of being put into administration amid reports that talks with lenders over long-standing debts have broken down (PA)

The billionaire owners of the Telegraph newspapers have denied the business is on the brink of being put into administration amid reports that talks with lenders over long-standing debts have broken down.

Lloyds Banking Group is said to be threatening to call in administrators for Press Acquisitions, which is the company controlled by the Barclay family that owns Telegraph Media Group – the parent firm of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph – as it looks to recover loans racked up by the business.

It is reported that the Telegraph newspapers and The Spectator, which is also owned by the Barclay family, could be put up for auction imminently with a £600 million price tag.

Investitures Barclay brothers
The late Sir David Barclay (left) and his twin brother Sir Frederick bought the Telegraph newspapers in 2004 (Michael Stephens/PA)

The family said that “speculation about the business entering administration is unfounded and irresponsible” and insisted that the loans do not in any way affect the Telegraph Media Group.

It is believed that Lloyds has already lined up restructuring group AlixPartners as the receivers of Press Acquisitions as its patience with the Barclay family over unpaid debts is running out, according to reports.

The banking giant is also said to have hired Lazard to advise on its options and is poised to appoint an investment bank to kick off a sales process of the broadsheet newspapers and media titles if the two sides cannot hammer out a new deal for the loans.

A spokesman for the Barclay family said: “The loans in question are related to the family’s overarching ownership structure of its media assets.

“They do not, in any way, affect the operations or financial stability of Telegraph Media Group.”

The statement added that Telegraph Media Group continues to perform “extremely well” and that the businesses within its portfolio “have no liability for any holding company liabilities, continue to operate as normal and are unaffected by issues in the holding company structure above them”.

Lloyds was not immediately available for comment.

Sir Frederick and his late twin brother Sir David Barclay, who died in 2021, bought the Telegraph newspapers in 2004 for £665 million.

Press Acquisitions is now run by Sir David’s son Aidan, with other interests owned by the family including courier Yodel and online retailer Very.

