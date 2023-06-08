M&S agrees settlement with Swizzels in Percy Pig court case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

M&S agrees settlement with Swizzels in Percy Pig court case

By Press Association
M&S has settled a legal case over its Percy Pig sweets (Alamy/PA)
M&S has settled a legal case over its Percy Pig sweets (Alamy/PA)

Marks & Spencer has agreed a settlement with British sweet-maker Swizzels after accusing it of copying its much-loved Percy Pigs.

M&S said it had reached an “amicable resolution” with Swizzels, who had agreed to change the design of its Pigs Mugs treats.

M&S lawyers had claimed that the sweets were so alike that customers might have ended up buying the wrong ones.

A 37-page document filed at the High Court in London in November said the Percy Pig brand had generated a £131.7 million turnover since its launch in 1993 and currently 271 bags were sold a minute.

In their legal submission, an example was used of a customer who loved the sweets so much they had a tattoo of Percy’s face.

An M&S spokesman said: “M&S has a proud history as a leading innovator and for almost 140 years customers have turned to M&S for unique, original, quality products – conceived, created and developed alongside trusted suppliers and produced to the highest standards.

“M&S has made a significant investment in building a strong Percy Pig brand over the past 30 years and believe it is important to protect the registered trademarks relating to Percy Pig’s appearance.”

Founded in 1928, Derbyshire-based Swizzels is well-known for classics such as Refreshers, Parma Violets and Drumsticks and has been selling its Pigs Mugs sweets since 1996.

M&S has previously taken well-publicised legal action against retailers for infringing their trademarks, but in this case they have taken action against a manufacturer.

Earlier this year, Aldi lost a court battle against Marks & Spencer after being accused of copying its light-up Christmas gin bottles.

The High Court ruled that Aldi infringed the design of its rival’s product, in a major blow to the German discounter, which had denied the accusations.

The case was the latest legal wrangle between the companies, after M&S had previously accused the discount supermarket chain of copying the design of its Colin the Caterpillar cake.

The firms reached a settlement over the dispute last year.

