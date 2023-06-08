Union accuses Amazon of ‘dirty tricks’ over number of workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Union accuses Amazon of ‘dirty tricks’ over number of workers

By Press Association
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon centre in Coventry (Phil Barnett/PA)
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon centre in Coventry (Phil Barnett/PA)

The GMB has withdrawn its bid for union recognition at Amazon after accusing the online giant of “dirty tricks”.

The GMB said it had increased the number of its members to 800 at the company’s Coventry warehouse after a series of strikes were held in a dispute over pay.

This meant union membership was more than half the total workforce, a figure needed for statutory recognition, said the union.

The GMB claimed that once it made an official application to the Central Arbitration Committee (CAC), Amazon said it had 2,700 workers at the site.

Union members working at the Coventry site claim the warehouse has been “flooded” with up to 1,000 new starters since the strike action began.

Amazon said it regularly recruits new staff and this year had been no different.

Further strikes will take place on June 12, 13 and 14.

Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser said: “Earlier this year, in one of the busiest periods for retail, Amazon told people there were around 1,400 workers in Coventry.

“After GMB submitted a request for recognition, Amazon went on a massive recruitment drive.

“They now claim to have more than 2,700 workers at the site.

“GMB believes this was purely in response to GMB membership growing so close to the threshold for statutory union recognition.

“Amazon has refused to pay workers a decent wage, but are now paying an additional 1,300 workers to try and bust the union.

“We estimate that’s more than £300,000 a week, just to stop workers having a voice in their workplace.

“This is more than it would cost to pay the original workforce the £15 an hour they were asking for.

“It’s dirty tricks, plain and simple.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We respect our employees’ rights to join, or not to join, a union.

“We offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern, work environment.

“At Amazon, these benefits and opportunities come with the job, as does the ability to communicate directly with the leadership of the company.

“We regularly recruit new team members, across the country and across the year, providing great new career opportunities for thousands of people and to meet customer demand.

“This year is no different.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]