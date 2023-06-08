Big banks offering ‘measly’ savings rates to loyal customers, say MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big banks offering ‘measly’ savings rates to loyal customers, say MPs

By Press Association
MPs told banks they needed to ‘up their game’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Some of the UK’s biggest banks and building societies have been accused of offering “measly” savings rates to loyal customers.

A group of cross-party MPs found that a “loyalty penalty” was especially prominent for elderly and vulnerable consumers who could not so easily shop around.

The Treasury Committee recently scrutinised Britain’s “big four” retail banks – Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest and HSBC – over why their savings rates were much lower than the Bank of England’s base interest rate.

The Bank hiked the UK’s base rate to 4.5% last month. Yet the big four offer rates between 0.7% and 1.35% for easy access savings accounts.

The committee found that the lenders could be relying on customer inertia to keep savings rates low.

The MPs widened their analysis by questioning Nationwide, Santander, TSB and Virgin Money over their easy access savings accounts.

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of Nationwide, said that fixed-term savings accounts tended to have higher rates than instant access accounts.

“Generally, the longer that deposits can be left, the higher the rate,” she explained.

This was because fixed-term deposits offered more “certainty and stability” for banks, whereas instant access funds could not be so easily converted to lend to mortgage borrowers.

Mike Regnier, Santander’s chief executive, argued that the base rate was not the only factor when determining interest rates, and that the bank needed to balance pricing against all of its funding and service costs.

Meanwhile, Virgin Money’s everyday saver had a rate of 0.25%. The bank said in response that the account had different features to a normal savings account, did not “typically attract customers with high balances”, and represented just 0.3% of the savings accounts opened in the last six months.

But MP Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee, said banks still needed to “up their game”.

She said: “With the Bank of England confirming the pass through of base rate increases to easy access savings accounts has been unusually weak, it’s clearer than ever that the nation’s biggest banks need to up their game and encourage saving.

“While other products are available to those who shop around, the measly easy access rates on offer lead us to conclude that loyal customers are being squeezed to bolster bank profit margins.

“We remain concerned that the loyalty penalty is especially prominent for elderly and vulnerable customers who may still rely on high street bank branches.”

