Home Business UK and abroad

Greggs ‘on track’ with plan to open 150 new shops

By Press Association
Greggs has said it will open 150 new shops this year (Danny Lawson/PA)
The boss of Greggs has said the bakery chain is on track with plans to open 150 new shops across the UK.

The sausage roll seller said it will open new stores in Cornwall and other areas where it currently has fewer sites as part the group’s rapid expansion plan.

Greggs currently runs around 2,300 shops across the UK, but said it hopes to expand to more than 3,000 as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The company said it expects to open 150 net new stores this year, but could accelerate the plans if more sites become available.

It comes as the group opens its fourth shop in Cornwall, in U2 Enterprise Park, Saltash, on Saturday as it targets locations where the group currently has a weaker presence.

Roisin Currie, who was appointed as chief executive last year, told the PA news agency that she is pleased with the group’s progress in opening new sites.

“The opening strategy is going to plan and the new location in Cornwall is a key part of that,” she said.

“Obviously we are a brand that started from the North and the natural growth of the business from there means there are some parts of the country, such as in Cornwall and the South West, where we see more scope to open sites.”

The new opening comes on top of existing shops in St Austell, Launceston and Truro in the county.

Bosses said that a number of new sites in the expansion plan will target UK tourists and travellers, with openings at travel locations such as forecourts and service stations.

Ms Currie said the group is also positive about investments into new products on its menu and is optimistic about summer trade.

“We have launched a number of new items, like chicken shawarma flatbreads, and they are all doing very well,” she said.

“We’re looking very positively towards the summer and hopefully this warm weather will mean more people out and about, and ultimately looking for somewhere to eat.”

It comes after the group revealed in May that sales surged by nearly a fifth over the start of 2023 as its cheap meals remained “compelling” to cash-strapped consumers.

