Post Office cash transactions reached eight-month high in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Post Office cash transactions reached eight-month high in May

By Press Association
Cash transactions at post offices reached an eight-month high in May (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Cash transactions at post offices reached an eight-month high in May (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Cash transactions at post offices reached an eight-month high in May.

Some £3.33 billion-worth of transactions were made, marking the highest total since last September, when it was £3.35 billion.

Business and personal cash deposits totalled £2.48 billion in May, marking a 10% month-on-month increase.

Personal cash withdrawals totalled £817 million in May, up by 7.5% month-on-month.

The Post Office said the figures underline the important role of its branches as the leisure and hospitality sectors enter their busiest time of the year.

It has partnerships with more than 30 banks, building societies and credit unions meaning that 99% of UK bank customers can access their accounts at their Post Office branch.

Martin Kearsley, Post Office banking director, said: “Postmasters continue to provide vital everyday banking services to millions of people and thousands of small businesses each month.

“In many communities, post offices are the only location where banking can be done.

“With good weather forecast across the UK for June, postmasters are on hand to support Britain’s pubs, restaurants, ice cream sellers, hoteliers and many others in the hospitality and leisure sector who rely on their local post office to deposit cash takings conveniently, quickly and securely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]