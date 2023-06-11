Waitrose cuts price of 200 products

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Waitrose cuts price of 200 products

By Press Association
Waitrose has cut the price of dozen of products (PA)
Waitrose has slashed the price of more than 200 products as part of a £100 million investment plan to lower customer bills.

The supermarket has cut the cost of more than 100 products by at least 10%, with everyday items such as bread and mince receiving some of the biggest reductions.

The price of an 800g Waitrose soft white medium loaf has been cut by 13%, from £1.15 to £1. Meanwhile, the price of a 500g pack of beef mince has been reduced by 11%, from £3.55 to £3.15.

Other reduced items include cupboard staples such as butter, tomato ketchup and caster sugar, as well as cocktail sausages, salads and ice cream for summer barbecues and picnics.

A 450g pack of Waitrose watermelon chunks now costs £3.95, down 21% from £5. Meanwhile, a 150ml bottle of Waitrose Caesar dressing now costs £1.25, down 13% from £1.45.

Shopping aisle
More than 100 products have seen price cuts of at least 10% (PA)

This is the second time the supermarket has cut its prices this year, having lowered the cost of more than 300 products in February.

Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director at Waitrose, said: “We’re investing millions in lowering the prices of everyday food across our aisles so customers benefit every time they shop with us.

“We’ve made these cuts with absolutely no compromise on the high quality, high welfare, and delicious recipes our customers expect from us.

“We’ll still react to any drops in food inflation and pass on savings to our customers as soon as the prices we pay begin to fall, and we’ll continue to pay farmers a fair price for their products too.”

