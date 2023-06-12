Britain’s electricity grid breaks 46-day streak without coal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Britain’s electricity grid breaks 46-day streak without coal

By Press Association
The Ratcliffe power plant is set to close in 2024 (David Davies/PA)
The Ratcliffe power plant is set to close in 2024 (David Davies/PA)

Britain has started burning coal for electricity for the first time in a month and a half as gas power plants were shut down for maintenance, demand for air conditioning spiked and the country deals with lower wind speeds.

One of the units at Uniper’s Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal power plant started producing electricity for the first time in weeks on Monday morning, with another plant warming up in case it is needed by the early afternoon.

At the time of writing, coal was producing around 0.2% of the electricity being used in the UK.

It brought to an end a 46-day coal-free period for Britain’s grid, shy of the nearly 68-day record it set in the summer of 2020.

That was the longest single period since 1882 the grid went without burning coal to produce electricity.

Wind turbines on the Scroby Sands Wind Farm off Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
On Monday morning only around 9.3% of Britain’s electricity was coming from wind (Alamy/PA)

On Monday, a series of factors meant National Grid’s Electricity Systems Operator believed coal might be needed.

For a start, a lot of gas power plants are taken offline for maintenance during the summer as electricity demand is normally lower during the summer months.

Secondly, wind power was supplying a lot less electricity than usual due to a fall in wind speeds.

Over the last week, Britain’s wind turbines have been producing around 22.5% of the country’s electricity needs.

But on Monday morning only around 9.3% of Britain’s electricity was coming from wind.

This was in part offset by a rise in the amount of solar power being put into the grid.

There has also likely been a spike in demand for air conditioning due to the heatwave gripping the country.

However, only around one in 20 UK homes has air conditioning units, meaning the increase in AC will be largely due to offices and the extra demand will be limited.

On July 19 last year, the day where temperatures soared to above 40C, electricity demand was only around 6% higher than it had been a week earlier, according to Drax.

In the future, demand for electricity is likely to be higher during summer as air-to-air heat pumps are able to work as air conditioners.

This means that as more and more homes opt to replace their boilers with heat pumps during the winter they will be able to benefit from air conditioning during the summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]