More than 2,000 staff redundant as delivery firm Tuffnells collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

More than 2,000 staff redundant as delivery firm Tuffnells collapses

By Press Association
More than 2,000 staff will be made redundant after Sheffield-based delivery giant Tuffnells Parcels Express fell into administration (Alamy/PA)
More than 2,000 staff will be made redundant after Sheffield-based delivery giant Tuffnells Parcels Express fell into administration (Alamy/PA)

More than 2,000 staff will be made redundant after Sheffield-based delivery giant Tuffnells Parcels Express fell into administration.

The firm has appointed joint administrators at Interpath Advisory after failing to secure funding in recent weeks.

The majority of Tuffnells’ 2,200 employees, working across its 33 UK depots, will be made redundant, Interpath said.

Just 128 staff have been retained.

There will also be about 500 contractors who are set to be affected.

Transport hubs and depots at Tuffnells, which delivers large and bulky goods to more than 4,000 businesses across the UK, including retailers Wickes and Evans Cycles, will be closed until further notice.

It operates in more than 160 destinations worldwide – meaning the collapse is set to cause disruption for global businesses awaiting parcels.

Consumers may also face delays for deliveries like furniture or bikes as a result of the disruption to retailers.

Tuffnells has been under pressure since it was taken into independent ownership in 2020, hit by Covid-19 pressures, rising costs and increased competition, administrators at Interpath said.

The “highly competitive nature” of the UK parcel delivery market intensified pressure on the company’s cashflow. It had been seeking additional financial support in recent weeks before deciding to appoint administrators.

Richard Harrison, the managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator with Howard Smith, said: “Tuffnells is one of the UK’s most recognisable logistics companies, providing delivery services to over 4,000 businesses across the UK under its The Big Green Parcel Machine brand.

“Unfortunately, the highly competitive nature of the UK parcel delivery market, coupled with significant inflation across the company’s fixed cost base in recent times, has resulted in the company experiencing intense pressure on cashflow.

“Today’s news will be particularly devastating for Tuffnells’ 2,200 dedicated employees.

“Regrettably, with deliveries suspended and with no prospect of them resuming in the immediate term, we have had to make the majority of staff redundant.

“Our utmost priority will be to provide all those impacted with every support they need in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Office and minimising disruption to customers.”

Interpath said it will be contacting business customers in the coming days to arrange for them to collect parcels from the shutdown sites.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]