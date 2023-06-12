Banks solve problems with Mastercard payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks solve problems with Mastercard payments

By Press Association
Mastercard said that it was aware of reports of issues (Andrew Matthews/PA)
NatWest has said an issue which its customers were having with Mastercard payments has been resolved.

“Some customers who tried to use their Mastercard debit or credit card online may have experienced issues when attempting to make a payment earlier today,” a spokesperson for the bank, which also runs the Royal Bank of Scotland, said.

“This issue has now been resolved by Mastercard and we would like to thank our customers for their patience.”

Earlier, some Mastercard customers had struggled to shop online as the global payments giant was facing technical issues.

“We are aware of these reports and are looking into them,” Mastercard said.

“At this point, we can confirm that transactions continue to flow successfully across our payments network, but some additional services may be temporarily unavailable.

“As soon as we have additional information, we will provide an update.”

It was unclear if the problems had been fixed for all Mastercard users, or just NatWest’s banks, which include Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

The issues impacted only online payments, NatWest said on Monday, while the bank’s customers were not having any trouble making point-of-sale transactions.

The problems started at around midday on Monday.

In a message to customers, NatWest said: “You can still use your card at ATMs to take out cash.”

It said people should get in touch via the app or a private message on social media if they need help, but warned that customer support times might be longer than usual.

Earlier in the day a NatWest Group spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers who have tried to use their Mastercard debit or credit card online may have experienced issues when attempting to make a payment.

“This issue is affecting a number of banks that work with Mastercard and we are working closely with them to resolve the matter as soon as possible.”

