Brasserie Blanc owner eyes new pubs in expansion plan for 60 sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Brasserie Blanc owner eyes new pubs in expansion plan for 60 sites

By Press Association
The King’s Arms, Prestbury. Owner Heartwood Collection has said it plans to almost double its pub estate over the next four years (Heartwood Collection/PA)
The King’s Arms, Prestbury. Owner Heartwood Collection has said it plans to almost double its pub estate over the next four years (Heartwood Collection/PA)

The owner of the Brasserie Blanc restaurant chain has revealed a major rebrand as part of a new strategy which will see the hospitality firm expand into pubs with rooms.

Brasserie Bar Co, which was acquired by private equity firm Alchemy Partners last year, has said it is being renamed as the Heartwood Collection as part of a refreshed growth strategy.

The group said it plans to almost double its number of sites over the next four years as part of the strategy, on the back of the recent investment.

It currently runs 20 premium pubs and 14 Brasserie Blanc restaurants across the UK and has set out plans to grow to 60 locations by June 2027.

Brasserie Blanc, Cheltenham
Brasserie Blanc, Cheltenham. The group owns 14 Brasserie Blanc venues (Heartwood Collection/PA)

The company will create around 1,500 further jobs across the UK as a result, it added.

Heartwood said the growth plan will see it snap up new pubs and pubs with rooms, as bosses at the business said it continues to see strong demand for staycations despite the recovery of the international travel market following the pandemic.

Richard Ferrier, managing director of Heartwood, told the PA news agency: “We have always been a pub and restaurant group but see it as a big year as we are moving into pubs with rooms for the first time.

“We have a great opportunity to invest in new sites and communities, so it is a really exciting time for us.

“As an industry, there are obviously challenges, but with these areas – pubs and pubs with rooms – we have seen a really positive picture from customers.

“Staycations are still really strong and customers are definitely veering more towards places to stay with real character, so we think now is actually a great time.”

The new strategy will also focus towards growing its portfolio of freehold sites further in a shift away from leasehold ownership.

Heartwood said it has completed the acquisition of 11 freehold sites over the past 12 months, and is close to completing a further five.

Bosses said that Brasserie Blanc – the dining chain named after the group’s chef patron Raymond Blanc – will not be the focus of the growth plan but would still see significant investment.

“We will target new pubs but Brasserie Blanc is still key to the future of the business,” Mr Ferrier said.

“Around 30% of the Brasserie Blanc sites will get fresh investment for refurbishment within this plan.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]