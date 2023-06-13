British Gas owner to post ‘significantly higher’ profits in household energy arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Gas owner to post ‘significantly higher’ profits in household energy arm

By Press Association
British Gas owner Centrica has said profits are set to be ‘significantly higher’ for the past half-year (Alamy/PA)
British Gas owner Centrica has said profits are set to be ‘significantly higher’ for the past half-year (Alamy/PA)

The parent firm of British Gas has said profits will be “significantly higher” in its household energy business over the first half of 2023.

London-listed energy giant Centrica said the retail division, which includes British Gas, has been boosted by regulatory changes that allowed it to reclaim some losses from selling at capped prices.

It comes after a year which has seen British households swallow sharp increases in their energy bills after the Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked a surge in wholesale gas prices.

The Government’s current Energy Price Guarantee means annual energy costs have been limited to £2,500 for the average household, but prices are set to fall in July as the cap from energy regulator Ofgem is reduced.

Liz Truss visits Kent
Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea (right) with former prime minister Liz Truss during a visit to the British Gas training academy in Kent (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

In a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting, Centrica said the first five months of 2023 have been “strong overall” for the company, despite a reduction in wholesale energy prices.

It said group adjusted earnings per share are set to be at the “top end” of analyst expectations for the year.

The group, which is the UK’s biggest energy supplier, added that “adjusted operating profit in the first half of 2023 is expected to be significantly higher than in previous years” in its retail division.

Centrica said the main cause of this is a positive impact from changes to “allowances in the UK domestic default tariff cap”.

The group also told investors that its energy marketing and trading business has seen a “strong” performance to date as well, while volumes from its gas production, nuclear and gas storage divisions have been “good” and helped to offset the impact of falling commodity prices.

In a statement, the firm said: “As always, uncertainties remain over the balance of the year, including the impacts of weather, commodity prices, the economic environment, any changes to regulation or Government policy, asset performance and the competitive backdrop for our energy supply businesses.

“This results in a range of possible outcomes for the full year.”

The update comes ahead of the group’s AGM, where shareholders will vote on topics such as directors’ pay.

This includes a £4.5 million pay package for chief executive Chris O’Shea, representing a roughly five-fold increase.

British asset manager Abrdn has reportedly said it plans to vote against the group’s remuneration deal for bosses.

