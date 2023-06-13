European stocks lift as US inflation slows to two-year low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

European stocks lift as US inflation slows to two-year low

By Press Association
European stocks moved higher on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)
European stocks moved higher on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)

European stocks moved higher on Tuesday after new figures showed US inflation fell to a two-year low last month as the cost-of-living squeeze abates.

The US Consumer Prices Index fell to an annual rate of 4% in May, the lowest reading since March 2021 and the 11th month in a row that price rises have eased.

Signs of inflation nearing its 2% target could prompt policymakers in the world’s biggest economy to take a break from pushing borrowing costs higher.

Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to pause its cycle of interest rate hikes, leaving the current rate unchanged at between 5% and 5.25%, ahead of the decision being revealed on Wednesday.

Janet Mui, head of market analysis at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin said: “While overall the data is welcoming, it is unlikely to change the Federal Reserve’s thinking that much.

“The fact that inflation is trending lower justifies a “pause” in a rate hike this week to evaluate the economic situation.

“However, core inflation at 5.3% and wage growth at 4.3% are well above target and so victory on inflation cannot be confidently declared.

“Therefore, rates are likely to stay at restrictive levels and rate cuts are premature.”

London’s FTSE 100 – which is sensitive to international news – edged higher on Tuesday, helped up by gains for mining stocks following a boost in oil prices.

It closed 24.09 points higher, or 0.32%, to 7,594.78.

Brent crude oil surged by 3.2% to 74.11 US dollars per barrel.

It was a positive session for other European markets. Germany’s Dax rose 0.83% and France’s Cac closed 0.56% higher.

US stocks opened firmly in the green following the official inflation figures. The S&P 500 was up 0.7% and Dow Jones was up 0.5% when European markets closed.

The pound enjoyed a rebound, jumping 0.5% against the euro to 1.1683 and up 0.8% against the US dollar to 1.2608.

In company news, shares in housebuilder Bellway dipped after the company cautioned over a slowdown in demand for private properties.

The FTSE 250-listed firm said it had seen an improvement in demand over the spring compared to a more challenging end to last year.

But bosses remain “mindful” that cost-of-living pressures and higher interest rates could continue to have an impact.

Shares in Bellway fell by nearly 3%.

Elsewhere, energy giant Centrica told shareholders at its annual general meeting that profits will be “significantly higher” than previous years in its household energy business over the first half of 2023.

The boost will be felt by its retail division, which includes British Gas. Nevertheless, shares in Centrica dipped by 0.2%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, up 23.05p to 460p, Antofagasta, up 51.5p to 1,507p, Anglo American, up 66.5p to 2,483p, Rio Tinto, up 135p to 5,203p, and Flutter Entertainment, up 385p to 15,775p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Admiral Group, down 119p to 2,209p, Persimmon, down 53.5p to 1,167p, Segro, down 28.8p to 750.6p, Taylor Wimpey, down 3.7p to 110.9p, and Barratt Developments, down 12.7p to 452.3p.

